World
Biden to announce 90pc of U.S. adults eligible for vaccine by April 19
30 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden will announce on Monday that 90pc of adults in the United States will be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 and have a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home by April 19, a White House official said.
Bloomberg first reported that Biden planned to make the announcement.
Biden has previously set a goal of having 200 million vaccine shots in people's arms in his first 100 days in office.
