World
Biden has a plan to pay for massive infrastructure proposal: Psaki
30 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden will outline his plan for rebuilding America's infrastructure in remarks on Wednesday and he has a plan to pay for it dollar for dollar, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
The plan is estimated to cost around $3 trillion.
"The president has a plan to fix the infrastructure of our country _and he has a plan to pay for it," Psaki said.
