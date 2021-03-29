ANL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.22%)
Mar 29, 2021
Pakistan

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

  • CM says markets, shopping malls, and Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus services across the province will close at 6 pm
  • Smart lockdown will be implemented in areas where there is a positivity ratio of 12 percent or higher: Buzdar
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 29 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced that the government is imposing a complete ban on wedding ceremonies, both indoor and outdoor across the province from April 1 in wake of drastic surge in COVID-19 cases.

Addressing a press briefing in Lahore on Monday, Buzdar said that the government has also decided to ban mass transit transport to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the Punjab government has decided to reimpose a number of restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.

The chief minister maintained that markets, shopping malls, and Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus services across the province will close at 6 pm. He said the COVID positivity ratio has reached 14 percent in Punjab therefore the administration has decided to shut all public parks and ban dine-in services at restaurants.

The CM pointed out that smart lockdown will be implemented in areas where there is a positivity ratio of 12 percent or higher.

Earlier today, Punjab reported 2,309 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths. The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached 6,244. Lahore reported the highest number of infections with 1,478 new cases in a single day.

