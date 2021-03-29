EU condemns 'unacceptable' military violence in Myanmar

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Sunday condemned as "unacceptable" deadly violence meted out to civilians by the Myanmar military, the day after at least 107 people were killed when security forces fired at anti-coup protesters.

"The escalation of violence with more than 100 civilian killings perpetrated by the military against its own people on its 'Armed Forces Day' is unacceptable," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"Far from celebrating, the Myanmar military has made yesterday a day of horror and of shame," he added.