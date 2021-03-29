Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
29 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks went into the break Monday on a positive note, in line with gains across Asia following a record close on Wall Street.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.33 percent, or 94.92 points, to 28,431.35.
