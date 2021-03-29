ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

  • There are now 46,663 active coronavirus cases.
  • SAPM Sultan has said that the current wave of the virus in Pakistan has the potential to be worse than the first one which struck the country in the summer of 2020.
Aisha Mahmood 29 Mar 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus tally soared to 659,116 on Monday after the country reported 4,525 news cases during the last 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, 40,369 people were tested for the novel virus. So far, 10,107,095 people have been tested since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Pakistan. Out of the 4525 cases, 28 were reported from Balochistan, 117 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 922 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Sindh reported 282 COVID-19 cases.

During the past 24 hours, coronavirus claimed another 41 lives, taking the death toll to 14,256. Pakistan also reported 2,268 recoveries in 24 hours. So far, 598,197 people have recovered from the virus.

As Pakistan witnesses the third wave of coronavirus, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has warned that the current wave of the virus in Pakistan has the potential to be worse than the first one which struck the country last summer.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to ban wedding ceremonies from April 5 in areas where the positivity rate is above 8 percent. All kinds of indoor and outdoor gatherings have also banned with immediate effect.

Coronavirus Pakistan SOPs coronavirus cases coronavirus death toll third COVID wave

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

World urged to donate to Syria after decade of war

Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters