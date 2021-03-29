Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Pakistan's coronavirus tally soared to 659,116 on Monday after the country reported 4,525 news cases during the last 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, 40,369 people were tested for the novel virus. So far, 10,107,095 people have been tested since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Pakistan. Out of the 4525 cases, 28 were reported from Balochistan, 117 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 922 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Sindh reported 282 COVID-19 cases.

During the past 24 hours, coronavirus claimed another 41 lives, taking the death toll to 14,256. Pakistan also reported 2,268 recoveries in 24 hours. So far, 598,197 people have recovered from the virus.

As Pakistan witnesses the third wave of coronavirus, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has warned that the current wave of the virus in Pakistan has the potential to be worse than the first one which struck the country last summer.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to ban wedding ceremonies from April 5 in areas where the positivity rate is above 8 percent. All kinds of indoor and outdoor gatherings have also banned with immediate effect.