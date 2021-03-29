ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,215
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
654,591
476724hr
Sindh
264,607
Punjab
212,918
Balochistan
19,497
Islamabad
55,594
KPK
84,609
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX remains positive: BRIndex100 gains 73.75 points

Recorder Review 29 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed positive trend during the outgoing week ended on March 26, on the back of healthy buying mainly by local investors.

BRIndex100 gained 73.75 points on week-on-week basis to close at 4,908.84 points. Average daily trading volumes stood at 440.771 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 1,171.94 points to close at 26,132.48 points with average daily turnover of 346.069 million shares.

KSE-100 index increased by 620.32 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 45,521.63 points. Trading activities however remained low as average daily volumes on ready counter decreased by 4.2 percent to 462.57 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 482.62 million shares. Average daily trading value however increased by 9.9 percent to Rs 24.68 billion.

The foreign investors remained net sellers of shares worth $0.12 million during this week together with Banks/DFI (net sell of $2.96 million) and Companies (net sell of $1.98 million) which was mainly absorbed by Broker Proprietary Trading (net buy of $3.69 million) and Mutual Funds (net buy of $1.65 million). Total market capitalization increased by Rs 89 billion to Rs 8.036 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the market had a strong start to the week with the KSE-100 index gaining 506 points on Monday and maintained the momentum in the next two trading sessions by gaining 137/182 points before closing on Friday at 45,522 points with an increase of 1.38 percent on week-on-week basis.

SBP retaining policy rate at 7 percent and revising its growth forecast upward for FY21 to 3 percent, contraction in current account deficit by 75 percent MoM, IMF third loan tranche approval of $500 million, important development in India and Pakistan bilateral relations providing political stability in the country and fears over countrywide lockdown expertly downplayed by NCOC by keeping only hotshot places in the lockdown were key triggers that drove the market throughout the week but month-end phenomena kept the market gains in check.

Top volume gainers for the week were BYCO (219.8 million shares), TRG (160.3 million shares) and PTC (139.5 million shares).

Top performers for the week were ATRL (up 25.1 percent), PTC (up 20.5 percent), TRG (up 18.2 percent), ANL (up 15.4 percent) and STJT (up 14.5 percent) whereas laggards were PMPK (down 9.1 percent), EFUG (down 7.4 percent), SYS (down 6.7 percent), ILP (down 5.0 percent) and JDWS (down 4.7 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 index gained 620 points in the short rollover week as it closed at 45,521 levels.

In what can be considered a major development, the executive board of the IMF officially resumed the Extended Fund Facility as it approved a $500 million tranche for Pakistan. In order to resume the program, the government has had to take come difficult decisions including, but not limited to, revoking a number of tax exemptions allowed to the corporate sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex100 gains positive trend healthy buying

PSX remains positive: BRIndex100 gains 73.75 points

Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’

Sugar crisis probe: FIA summons 40 satta players

Housing finance: PM asks banks to take pro active approach

MoMA to challenge GST on CDC imposed by Sindh govt

BD violence spreads after Modi’s visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

Troops fire at funeral as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup

Pro-IS network behind Indonesian cathedral suicide bombing

UK ministers reject Sanjeev Gupta’s bailout plea: FT

No military solution to Afghan conflict: FO

UK conglomerate sued over rape allegations by Malawi tea workers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.