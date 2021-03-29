ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,215
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
654,591
476724hr
Sindh
264,607
Punjab
212,918
Balochistan
19,497
Islamabad
55,594
KPK
84,609
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

World Press Photo opens in Hong Kong after being nixed over security fears

AFP 29 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: An exhibition of World Press Photo winners opened at a different venue in Hong Kong Sunday after a local university called off the event that features images of the city's 2019 pro-democracy protests because of security fears.

The cancellation of the event, a showcase of the annual competition that awards "the best visual journalism" around the world, came as Beijing and local authorities oversee a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the city. The exhibit was to be held from March 1 at the Hong Kong Baptist University, but the school pulled out three days before its opening, citing "safety and security" concerns, forcing the award's organising committee to find a new venue.

After the opening reception on Sunday, it will be open to the general public from March 29 until April 10 at a private venue.

"We feel very strongly that this is a celebration of visual journalism and Hong Kong people should be able to see these impactful works," Claudia Hinterseer, a member of the organising committee told AFP.

"This is not an exhibition curated in any particular way from Hong Kong. There is no stance, no political side in this exhibition," she added. The university did not disclose the safety fears it cited for closing the exhibition after its decision.

The exhibition features 10 visual stories including pro-democracy protests in Iraq, Algeria, and Hong Kong and other overlaying themes like climate change. It includes prize-winning images of the huge and often violent pro-democracy protests that swept the city in 2019.

AFP photographer Yasuyoshi Chiba bagged last year's top prize with an image of a man in Sudan reciting poetry during anti-government protests.

It is not the first time the World Press Photo has struggled to exhibit inside China. Last October an annual exhibition in neighbouring Macau, which had run for more than a decade without incident, was suddenly shut down without explanation by authorities.

Both Hong Kong and Macau are former colonies that were granted certain freedoms unseen in the Chinese mainland when they returned to communist China's rule.

World Press Photo security fears local university organising committee safety and security

World Press Photo opens in Hong Kong after being nixed over security fears

Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’

Sugar crisis probe: FIA summons 40 satta players

Housing finance: PM asks banks to take pro active approach

MoMA to challenge GST on CDC imposed by Sindh govt

BD violence spreads after Modi’s visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

Troops fire at funeral as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup

Pro-IS network behind Indonesian cathedral suicide bombing

UK ministers reject Sanjeev Gupta’s bailout plea: FT

No military solution to Afghan conflict: FO

UK conglomerate sued over rape allegations by Malawi tea workers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.