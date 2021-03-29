ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,215
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
654,591
476724hr
Sindh
264,607
Punjab
212,918
Balochistan
19,497
Islamabad
55,594
KPK
84,609
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

An ambivalent approach to Covid-19 challenge

Yasin Mirza 29 Mar 2021

How alarming it is that Covid-19 positivity rate in Punjab remained over 14 percent for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

The Covid-19 situation in Punjab in particular has perhaps forced the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to announce that the government will have no option but to toughen the Covid-19 restrictions if the pandemic’s upward trend continues. One of the reasons behind the rising number of positive cases is government’s own somewhat ambivalent approach to the Covid-19 challenge. An infected prime minister of Pakistan, for example, by chairing a meeting, which was attended, among others, by some of his cabinet colleagues, has set a bad example for everyone. He could have hosted that meeting in a virtual environment and not face-to-face. He has certainly not acted in a way that shows others how to act.

Yasin Mirza (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC Punjab positivity rate COVID19 National Command Operation Centre ambivalent approach

Yasin Mirza

An ambivalent approach to Covid-19 challenge

Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’

Sugar crisis probe: FIA summons 40 satta players

Housing finance: PM asks banks to take pro active approach

MoMA to challenge GST on CDC imposed by Sindh govt

BD violence spreads after Modi’s visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

Troops fire at funeral as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup

Pro-IS network behind Indonesian cathedral suicide bombing

UK ministers reject Sanjeev Gupta’s bailout plea: FT

No military solution to Afghan conflict: FO

UK conglomerate sued over rape allegations by Malawi tea workers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.