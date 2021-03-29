ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,215
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
654,591
476724hr
Sindh
264,607
Punjab
212,918
Balochistan
19,497
Islamabad
55,594
KPK
84,609
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Extension in schools’ vacations: NEC rejects govt’s decision

Recorder Report 29 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: The National Education Council (NEC), a group of private educational institutions, has rejected the government’s decision about extension of vacations due to the rising number of coronavirus cases and warned to launch a protest campaign from April 5 for opening of the institutions.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, NEC Chairman Nazar Hussain said that the owners were not ready to keep doors of their institutions closed any longer and the owners would soon announce an end to the vacations on their own, if the government did not accept their demand.

Accompanied by different organizations of private schools including Zafar Iqbal, Meraj Nabi, Gul Nabi and others, Nazar Hussain said that the closure of educational institutions was tantamount to putting the future of millions of students at stake. He said the closure of educational institutions would cause irreparable loss to the education sector and the students would be unable to maintain their studies level in the prevailing situation if vacations did not end.

The private educational institutions, he said were following standard operating procedures and the decision was taken without taking the stakeholders into confidence. He alleged that shopping markets, public transport and many other sectors were operating without following the SOPs but action was not taken against them.

The NEC chief said that owners of all private institutions would hold a protest rally outside provincial assembly on April 5 and they would also participate in the protest sit-in outside parliament on Mar 31. He said the worst affected were the small level schools because many of them were closed permanently due to the financial crisis. “Government should announce a financial relief package for the schools to survive as those functioning in rented buildings are unable to survive and will ultimately shut their doors for ever,” he feared and many of the children had said goodbye to education due to prolonged closure of the institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

parliament NEC National Education Council Nazar Hussain Zafar Iqbal Meraj Nabi

Extension in schools’ vacations: NEC rejects govt’s decision

Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’

Sugar crisis probe: FIA summons 40 satta players

Housing finance: PM asks banks to take pro active approach

MoMA to challenge GST on CDC imposed by Sindh govt

BD violence spreads after Modi’s visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

Troops fire at funeral as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup

Pro-IS network behind Indonesian cathedral suicide bombing

UK ministers reject Sanjeev Gupta’s bailout plea: FT

No military solution to Afghan conflict: FO

UK conglomerate sued over rape allegations by Malawi tea workers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.