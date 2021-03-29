ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Global climate change: Pakistan provides world a solution: PM’s aide

Recorder Report 29 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Pakistan has provided world a solution to the global climate change in the form of Prime Minister’s Billion Tree Tsunami project.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad Sunday, he said that said the government’s landmark initiatives to deal with the climate change like the Billion Tree Tsunami have won international acclaim, including from the World Economic Forum.

He said that Pakistan is also meaningfully contributing to shape the global Climate Change discourse, inter alia, as the Vice President of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. He said that Pakistan also Co-chaired the multibillion-dollar Green Climate Fund, established to support climate actions in developing countries, last year.

He said that the Leaders’ Summit on Climate Change hosted by President Biden reconvenes the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, brings together leaders from countries responsible for approximately 80 percent of global emissions or the smaller island nations which are threatened by the effects of global warming and rising sea levels. Amin Aslam said that Pakistan was not invited because it does not come in both the categories instead it is a solution provider to the climate change.

He said that Pakistan, despite being among the top ten countries affected by Climate Change, is one of the lowest emitters - with less than one percent of the global emissions.

He urged the PDM leaders not to politicize the issue of climate change as it will hurt the country.

