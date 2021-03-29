ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Over 265 Chinese personnel arrive for CPEC projects

APP 29 Mar 2021

BEIJING: As many as 235 personnel from PowerChina International Group Limited (PowerChina) and 31 workers from other companies, returned to Pakistan for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects with 230 boxes of anti-epidemic materials and construction equipment.

PowerChina indicated that this batch of staff will participate in the construction of Diamer-Bashah Dam, Lucky Coal-fired Power Station Project, Wind Power Project Group, and Thar Power Station Project. In 2021, those projects will gradually enter the construction peak period which demands more technicians and workers,” according to a report published by CEN on Sunday.

After arriving, all the 266 staff will be quarantined for 14 days before entering the construction site. a spokesman said: “At present, all the projects of PowerChina Pakistan have been operating normally. The construction has been carried out under the requirements of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of China (SASAC), embassies of the two countries, and the Pakistani government, while ensuring the time limit and quality. Up to now, all the projects have been smoothly constructed and have satisfied all relative parties.”

The personnel back to Pakistan have shown high-positivity and more than 300 staff applied to come to projects and reinforce the construction. “Including project managers, engineers and workers, we are full of confidence in constructing and implementing CPEC projects,” the spokesman said.

In order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 outbreak in all projects of PowerChina, the epidemic prevention and control measures have been implemented in place, with sufficient supplies in reserve.

