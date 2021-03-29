ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
World

One dead, 5 wounded in Vancouver library knife attack

AFP Updated 29 Mar 2021

VANCOUVER: An attacker armed with a knife stabbed and killed one woman and wounded another five people at a library in the Canadian city of Vancouver on Saturday, police said. Although the motive for the attack was not immediately clear, police said they had arrested a suspect who had a criminal record and was believed to have acted on his own.

The suspect was expected to be questioned by detectives later in the evening.

“We know — we believe we know — the who, the what, the where and the when. It is our job now to determine the why,” said Sergeant Frank Jang of the Vancouver police department.

“We haven’t spoken with him yet, but our suspect has had police interactions in the past. He has a past criminal record,” Jang told reporters at the scene of the crime.

The stabbings took place in the afternoon in and near the library in an upscale neighborhood of the Pacific coast city.

Andrew Cocking, who lives 500 meters (about a quarter-mile) from the library, told AFP the area where the attack took place was generally very quiet.

“I saw people getting tended to by paramedics, they were being given first aid next to a vehicle and also next to a restaurant, and pulled away on stretchers,” he said.

“It was quite sad, especially because apparently one of them was a child,” he said, adding that his father was at the library just 30 minutes before the attack. The CTV network broadcast a video apparently showing the arrest of the suspect, who seemed to stab himself in the leg before collapsing and being detained by several police officers.

Witness Sheila Dyson told CTV she saw a man stab a woman. There did not seem to be any connection between them, with the attacker appearing to strike randomly, she said.

Justin Prasad, another witness who works cross the street from the scene of the attack, said he was stunned by what had happened. “It’s shocking — for me, it was tough to see and tough to deal with,” Prasad told AFP.

