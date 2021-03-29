ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Sanctuary for stray dogs set up in Islamabad

APP 29 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Dr Inam Abdul Ghani, a volunteer from Islamabad, has come forward to provide shelter and medical care to stray dogs as a ban has been imposed on their culling by the city managers, recently. He sets up the first-ever sanctuary for stray dogs in Chontra village, located in outskirts of the federal capital, to provide them care and shelter.

Giving details about the initiative, Dr Ghani told the media that earlier, such facilities were only existed in Karachi and Lahore, but now Islamabad also had a set-up, which was one of its kinds.

Explaining his human-canine bonding, the volunteer said he was providing care to stray dogs for the last 15 years as he had great association with them since his childhood.

He said initially, he used to bring ill stray dogs to his home for providing medical treatment and shelter, but later on, “I felt that there is need to set up a dedicated facility for such animal and then I decided to open a shelter for them.”

Dr Ghani added that he established the first shelter in Rawat some four years ago to rehabilitate the reported stray animals.

To a query, he said so far, 50 adult dogs and 20 puppies were given shelter at the facility, established in Islamabad. Most of the puppies at the shelter were those whose mothers were culled by the local authorities.

He added that the puppies were given to people as ‘guard dogs’ after grooming.

Dr Ghani also hailed the district administration’s decision for banning the dog shooting in the federal capital and implementing the court’s order which underscored humane ways for controlling stray dogs population.

He hoped that the local administration would engage non-government organizations to launch ‘Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Release’ (TNVR) campaign for reducing stray dogs’ population in the capital’s city.

