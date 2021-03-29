ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Principals selection at public sector colleges: HEC Punjab develops policy framework

Recorder Report Updated 29 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Higher Education Department Punjab has developed a policy framework to select suitable candidates for the vacant positions of Principals at public sector colleges across Punjab. The move was made as part of the departmental reformatory agenda; Higher Education Department Punjab is adapting itself to the competitive educational environment in line with the international trends and practices. In pursuit of the same, department has undergone a transition with the modern solutions through policy initiatives, Nadeem Mahbub, Provincial Secretary for Higher Education informed.

Under the said policy initiative, the suitability of the potential candidates shall be gauged after thorough scrutiny by a special committee. The candidates shall be given marks on the basis of seniority, expertise, relevant administrative experience and aptitude for the job, all related traits shall be quantified and placements shall be made accordingly.

A high powered committee to be chaired by the Minister for Higher Education Punjab shall conduct interviews of the potential candidates for the vacant seats of Principals – whose charge lies with the most senior teachers in the respective colleges for trouble-free operations, currently.

Role of a principal lies at the heart of the college administration and quality education at the same time, therefore these positions are not supposed to be filled randomly but through a competitive process. The newly defined selection process shall streamline principals’ placement on merit through transparency and a fair competition, he added.

For further promotion of a competitive educational environment, Higher Education Department is all set to launch an annual competition of all public sector colleges across Punjab. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz shall formally launch the contest.

A special performance review committee has been constituted at the Higher Education Headquarters to analyze yearly progress of all colleges and present the findings at the end of every academic year.

As per the predefined criteria, public sector colleges shall be judged on the basis of quality of education being imparted, discipline at the campus, methodology of the teaching staff and smooth administrative operations. Competitions shall have a trickle up effect – from district level to divisional scale, leading it to a provincial contest.

Resultantly, this contest shall promote healthy competition among colleges to perform better. Therefore, principals and leadership of these colleges shall have a trickle-down motivation effect on teachers and students, making them a part of this challenging educational experience, Nadeem added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

