Nadeem Babar has been asked to resign by PM Imran: Asad Umar

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar to step down from his role, Asad Umar revealed on Friday.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar addressing to media said that Imran Khan has also vowed to take strict actions against oil companies and bureaucracy.

"Secretary for Petroleum Division (Mian Asad Hayauddin) will also be asked to report to the Establishment Division once his replacement is finalised," Umar added.

Furthermore, he said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will probe the criminal negligence in the entire episode as they have been tasked to bring forward evidence in this regard.

The FIA would bring forward the report carrying out a forensic audit within 90 days, he added.

The minister said that it would be ascertained if the sale was carried out originally or was only shown in papers.

Besides this, the petroleum division has also written a letter to the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) in a bid to carry out the forensic audit of oil marketing companies.

The letter was written in order to unearth the involvement of companies in the fuel crisis in the country during June 2020.