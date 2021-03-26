PSX consolidates gains: BRIndex100 keeps rising

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday maintained a bullish trend on the back of healthy buying, mainly by local investors. BRIndex100 gained 15.58 points or 0.32 percent to close at 4,932.59 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,974.61 and intraday low of 4,925.11 points. Volumes stood at 444.113 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 323.61 points or 1.25 percent to close at 26,123.51 points with a turnover of 339.343 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index increased by 181.97 points or 0.40 percent to close at 45,726.17 points. The KSE-100 Index crossed 46,000 psychological level however failed to sustain it due to profit-taking in certain stocks. Trading activity also improved as daily volumes on the ready counter increased to 470.401 million shares as compared to 409.681 million shares traded Wednesday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $116,766. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 25 billion to Rs 8.070 trillion. Out of total 394 active scrips, 193 closed in negative and 182 in positive while the value of 19 stocks remained unchanged.

P.T.C.L. was the volume leader with 61.352 million shares and gained Rs 0.59 to close at Rs 10.10 followed by TRG Pak that increased by Rs 9.83 to close at Rs 165.68 with 39.009 million shares. Nestle Pakistan and Pak Tobacco were the top gainers increasing by Rs 47.50 and Rs 46.33 respectively to close at Rs 5997.50 and Rs 1599.98 while Island Textile and Sapphire Fiber were the top losers declining by Rs 72.50 and Rs 54.32 respectively to close at Rs 2000.00 and Rs 840.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 133.19 points or 1.52 percent to close at 8,921.20 points with total turnover of 5.199 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 35.32 points or 0.49 percent to close at 7,225.65 points with 20.219 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 5.39 points or 0.06 percent to close at 8,789.85 points with 16.241 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index lost 5.01 points or 0.09 percent to close at 5,771.65 points with 21.848 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index decreased by 21.94 points or 0.53 percent to close at 4,135.78 points with 32.526 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,975.87 points, up 123.42 points or 3.2 percent with 146.185 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market responded positively to IMF’s disbursement of 3rd tranche of $500 million and added a total of 456 points during the session and ended the session plus 181.97 points.

Although, Banks, E&P, O&GMCs and Fertilizer stocks ended the session in red, it was mostly Tech, Refinery and Cement sectors that contributed positively to the Index.

Telecom sector had PTC as the leading stock which had bearing from sale of Dhabi Group’s stake in Pakistan Mobile Communication Limited (an unlisted company).

Power sector saw KAPCO performing on the expectation of release of funds related to circular debt. Similarly, Chemical sector saw active trades in EPCL, which performed well on the back of healthy product margins.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Tech (up 118 points), Cement (up 30 points), Autos (up 25 points), Textile (up 15 points), Fertilizer (down 27 points), E&P (down 22 points) and O&GMCs (down 17 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include TRG (up 107 points), ANL (up 21 points), LUCK (up 17 points), PAKT (up 14 points) and KAPCO (up 13 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include MEBL (down 24 points), ENGRO (down 20 points), HUBC (down 16 points), PPL (down 12 points) and FFC (down 9 points).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021