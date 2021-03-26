KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 141,205 tonnes of cargo comprising 98,966 tonnes of import cargo and 42,239 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 98,966 comprised of 33,209 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,551 of Bulk Cargo, 3,224 tonnes of Canola, 5,479 Tons of Soya Bean Seeds, 7,375 tonnes of Wheat and 38,128 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo

The total export cargo of 42,239 tonnes comprised of 27,539 tonnes of containerized cargo, 3,300 tonnes of Clinkers and 11,400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Port Qasim

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal, Wheat, Mogas, Natural gas and Chemicals respectively, out of them, three ships, MSC Esthi, Yangtze and Lusail sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and two more ships, Chemroad Aqua and Sun Bird Arrow are expected to sail from EVTL and MW-1 on same day (today) in the afternoon .

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 177,625 tonnes, comprising 142,541 tonnes imports cargo and 35,084 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,813 Containers (102 TEUs imports and 1,711 TEUs export ), was handled at the port .

Six ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships Tiger Jilin, Pacific Venus, Gas Zeus & Falcon and another ship Cape Male scheduled to load/offload Cement, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Palm oil and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, EVTL, SSGC and QICT on Thursday, 25th March, while two more container vessels, ‘Safmarine Nyassa’ and ’APL Columbus’ are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 26th March-2021.

