Markets
LME official prices
26 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2194.00 2220.50 9016.00 1944.00 16133.00 26507.00 2813.50 2299.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2194.00 2220.50 9016.00 1944.00 16133.00 26507.00 2813.50 2299.00
3-months Buyer 2209.50 2249.00 9011.00 1971.00 16183.00 25245.00 2826.00 2313.00
3-months Seller 2209.50 2249.00 9011.00 1971.00 16183.00 25245.00 2826.00 2313.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 23500.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 23500.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
