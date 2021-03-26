Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
26 Mar 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 25, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,932.59
High: 4,974.61
Low: 4,925.11
Net Change: (+) 15.58
Volume ('000): 444,114
Value ('000): 24,165,434
Makt Cap 1,388,380,321,925
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,225.65
NET CH. (+) 35.32
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,789.85
NET CH. (+) 5.39
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,771.65
NET CH. (-) 5.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,135.78
NET CH. (-) 21.94
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,975.87
NET CH. (+) 123.42
------------------------------------
As on: 25-March-2021
====================================
