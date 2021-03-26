KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 25, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,932.59 High: 4,974.61 Low: 4,925.11 Net Change: (+) 15.58 Volume ('000): 444,114 Value ('000): 24,165,434 Makt Cap 1,388,380,321,925 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,225.65 NET CH. (+) 35.32 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,789.85 NET CH. (+) 5.39 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,771.65 NET CH. (-) 5.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,135.78 NET CH. (-) 21.94 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,975.87 NET CH. (+) 123.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-March-2021 ====================================

