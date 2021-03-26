KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

============================================================================================== Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/ Right Credit on ============================================================================================== Cherat Cement 30.06.2021 10% Interim 24.03.2021 Company Limited Cash Dividend Mughal Iron & Steel 2021 16% Right Issue 24.03.2021 Industries Limited Millat Tractors Limited 30.06.2021 500% Final Cash Dividend 25.03.2021 12.5% Bonus Shares International Steels Limited 30.06.2021 30% Interim Cash Dividend 25.03.2021 ==============================================================================================

