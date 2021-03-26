Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
26 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Cherat Cement 30.06.2021 10% Interim 24.03.2021
Company Limited Cash Dividend
Mughal Iron & Steel 2021 16% Right Issue 24.03.2021
Industries Limited
Millat Tractors Limited 30.06.2021 500% Final Cash Dividend 25.03.2021
12.5% Bonus Shares
International Steels Limited 30.06.2021 30% Interim Cash Dividend 25.03.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.