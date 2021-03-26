KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Highnoon Laboratories 31.12.2020 150% 10% 1,420.735 41.04 27.04.2021 26.04.2021 to Limited Year End Bonus Shares 10.00.a.m. 08.05.2021 (Unconsolidated) AGM Highnoon Laboratories 31.12.2020 1473.817 42.58 Limited (Consolidated) Year End Reliance Insurance 31.12.2020 7.5% 68.495 1.22 29.04.2021 19.04.2021 to Company Limited Year End Bonus Shares 12.15.p.m. 29.04.2021 AGM Glaxosmithkline 17.04.2021 (*) Consumer Healthcare to 21.04.2021 Pakistan Limited DarEs Sallam Textile 15.04.2021 08.04.2021 to Mills Limited 09.30.a.m. 15.04.2021 EOGM ===================================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure for entitlement of 50% Dividend already announced by the Company.

