World

More than half of Israelis receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses

  • Distribution of Pfizer Inc's vaccine in Israel began in December, with eligibility extended to citizens over the age of 16.
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

JERUSALEM: Israel has administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than half its 9.3 million population, a health official said on Thursday, a rapid roll-out that has helped the country begin emerging from pandemic closures.

Distribution of Pfizer Inc's vaccine in Israel began in December, with eligibility extended to citizens over the age of 16. People who receive it are deemed fully protected a week after the second shot.

Israel Pfizer COVID19 vaccine

More than half of Israelis receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses

