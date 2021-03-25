ANL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.13%)
ASC 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.11%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 94.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.12%)
DGKC 126.41 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.13%)
EPCL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.7%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.35%)
HASCOL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
KAPCO 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.9%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.36%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.19%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.21%)
PRL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.31%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (5.55%)
UNITY 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 28.45 (0.58%)
BR30 26,143 Increased By ▲ 352.27 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,765 Increased By ▲ 221.12 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,871 Increased By ▲ 70.36 (0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Gold rises on Europe virus worries, stronger dollar caps gains

  • US Treasury yields dipped, with the market appearing to stabilise after benchmark yields reached one-year highs last week.
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as surging COVID-19 cases across Europe fuelled concerns about the pace of economic recovery, although a stronger US dollar curbed the metal's gains.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,736.51 per ounce by 0533 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,736.50 per ounce.

"At these levels, gold might be catching a bit of safe-haven buying now, which is a change from what we were looking at just a few days ago," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

"One of the issues for gold is there seems to be two camps -for those worried about new lockdowns in Europe and those who have a very positive view of the economic outlook," McCarthy said, adding both these opposing scenarios are mildly supportive of gold.

Gold is also considered a hedge against inflation, which is likely spurred by widespread stimulus to boost economic growth.

US Federal Reserve members indicated on Wednesday that the central bank will start to raise rates depending on economic outcomes and that it will not reduce monetary policy accommodation until it sees actual improvements.

Limiting gold's gains, the dollar index jumped to fresh four-month highs on concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and potential US tax hikes.

US Treasury yields dipped, with the market appearing to stabilise after benchmark yields reached one-year highs last week.

"Stabilising bond yields, sanguine comments from the US Fed are keeping gold in a range without much direction," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

In other metals, palladium was down 0.1% to $2,631.91 and platinum was up 0.2% at $1,170. Silver was up 0.2% at $25.12, having fallen to a more than two-week low of $24.93 earlier in the session.

