Markets
Standard Chartered Kenya's 2020 pretax profit slumps on pandemic fallout
- The bank is concerned by a resurgence of infections in the East African nation, which is going through a deadly third wave, Chief Executive Officer Kariuki Ngare told an investor briefing.
25 Mar 2021
NAIROBI: Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya on Thursday posted a 39% slump in 2020 pretax profit, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove up loan impairments and dented its performance.
The lender, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc , said its operating income fell by 5% as net interest income and income from services weakened. Costs went up by a percentage point.
The bank is concerned by a resurgence of infections in the East African nation, which is going through a deadly third wave, Chief Executive Officer Kariuki Ngare told an investor briefing.
The company's earnings per share dropped 35% to 13.95 shillings, but it still set a dividend of 10.50 shillings ($0.0957) per share citing that its capital reserves were adequate.
SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency
Standard Chartered Kenya's 2020 pretax profit slumps on pandemic fallout
Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi
IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress
IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase
Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths
UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM
Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears
AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data
Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight
Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad
IMF board approves loan tranche?
Read more stories
Comments