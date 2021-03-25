Standard Chartered Kenya's 2020 pretax profit slumps on pandemic fallout

NAIROBI: Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya on Thursday posted a 39% slump in 2020 pretax profit, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove up loan impairments and dented its performance.

The lender, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc , said its operating income fell by 5% as net interest income and income from services weakened. Costs went up by a percentage point.

The bank is concerned by a resurgence of infections in the East African nation, which is going through a deadly third wave, Chief Executive Officer Kariuki Ngare told an investor briefing.

The company's earnings per share dropped 35% to 13.95 shillings, but it still set a dividend of 10.50 shillings ($0.0957) per share citing that its capital reserves were adequate.