Markets
Spot gold remains neutral in $1,716-$1,746 range
- The bias could be towards the upside, as the metal refused to drop sharply after failing to break a falling trendline.
25 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: Spot gold remains neutral in a range of $1,716 to $1,746 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.
A break below $1,716 could cause a fall into the $1,669-$1,691 range, while a break above $1,746 could open the way towards the $1,761-$1,783 range.
The bias could be towards the upside, as the metal refused to drop sharply after failing to break a falling trendline.
Bulls seem to have not given up retesting the resistance at $1,746.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
SC issues stay order against re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency
Spot gold remains neutral in $1,716-$1,746 range
Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi
IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress
IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase
Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths
UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM
Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears
AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data
Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight
Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad
IMF board approves loan tranche?
Read more stories
Comments