US oil may test support at $59.78

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $59.78 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $58.82.

The first round of the bounce from $57.25 completed around a resistance at $61.35.

Oil may retreat into a range of $58-$58.82 before bouncing again.

A break above $61.35 could lead to a gain into $62.62-$63.88 range.

