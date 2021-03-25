Markets
US oil may test support at $59.78
- The first round of the bounce from $57.25 completed around a resistance at $61.35.
25 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $59.78 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $58.82.
Oil may retreat into a range of $58-$58.82 before bouncing again.
A break above $61.35 could lead to a gain into $62.62-$63.88 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
