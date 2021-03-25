ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.51%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.94%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.89%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
FFL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 43.79 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.01%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.51%)
PIBTL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PPL 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
PTC 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.36%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TRG 164.67 Increased By ▲ 8.82 (5.66%)
UNITY 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 28.7 (0.58%)
BR30 26,148 Increased By ▲ 357.65 (1.39%)
KSE100 45,784 Increased By ▲ 239.79 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,881 Increased By ▲ 80.1 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar edges higher as oil prices rise

  • The Bank of Canada is seeing evidence of investor activity in some Canadian housing markets and is concerned that "fear of missing out" may also be driving price gains, Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle told Reuters on Tuesday.
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its US counterpart on Wednesday as oil rallied, helping the currency pare some recent losses that pushed it to a near two-week low earlier in the session.

Oil prices jumped about 6% on Wednesday after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, and worries that the incident could tie up crude shipments gave prices a boost after a slide over the past week.

Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

"Until the container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal can be cleared, Mid-East oil exports will slow significantly, which will keep oil prices firm for the time being, and continue to weigh on USD-CAD," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics.

The Canadian dollar was trading up about 0.2% at 1.2562 to the greenback, or 79.61 US cents. The currency earlier touched its weakest level since March 11 at $1.2608.

Canadian manufacturing sales in February likely dropped 1.0% as spending on the transportation equipment industry declined, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.

The Bank of Canada is seeing evidence of investor activity in some Canadian housing markets and is concerned that "fear of missing out" may also be driving price gains, Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle told Reuters on Tuesday.

Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year trading at about 1.482%, not far from the 14-month high of 1.677%. touched last Thursday.

Wheat Yuan Canadian Dollar Yen Oil prices Dollar won

Canadian dollar edges higher as oil prices rise

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters