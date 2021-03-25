ANL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.86%)
ASC 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.11%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
AVN 95.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.21%)
DGKC 126.41 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.13%)
EPCL 55.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.26%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.35%)
HASCOL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.35%)
KAPCO 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.9%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
PAEL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PPL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.15%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 9.25 (5.94%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.67%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 28.93 (0.59%)
BR30 26,148 Increased By ▲ 357.99 (1.39%)
KSE100 45,777 Increased By ▲ 233.11 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,877 Increased By ▲ 75.88 (0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Australia shares flat as tech stocks track Wall Street lower

Reuters 25 Mar 2021

Australian shares traded flat early Thursday, as gains in the energy and healthcare sectors were offset by losses among technology stocks that tracked their Wall Street peers lower.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 6,778.8, as of 2323 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Wednesday.

The three main US indexes fell in overnight trade as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day.

Nikkei futures were up 0.04%, S&P 500 E-minis futures rose 0.14% and the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.6137%.

Energy stocks rose 0.9% as oil prices jumped after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, potentially tying up global crude shipments.

Gas explorers Woodside Petroleum Ltd and Santos Ltd advanced 1.3% and 2.4%, respectively.

Export-reliant healthcare stocks extended gains as the Australian dollar weakened. A weaker local currency helps earnings of companies earning in US dollars.

Drug developer CSL Ltd and diagnostic services provider Sonic Healthcare gained 0.4% and 1.9%, respectively.

Australian tech stocks dropped 1.4%, with buy-now-pay-later co Afterpay and artificial intelligence developer Appen falling 2.9% and 1.9%, respectively.

The mining sub-index was trading slightly lower, with global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto losing 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

Meanwhile, exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc said on Thursday it would acquire the operator of Chi-X Australia, the country's second-largest securities exchange and the only competitor to ASX Ltd.

Shares of ASX Ltd fell as much as 1.6% in early trade.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.3%, helped by gains among industrial and tech stocks.

Janet Yellen S&P/ASX 200 index Australia shares S&P 500 E minis futures rose

