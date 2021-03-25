Portugal struggle to narrow World Cup qualifying win over Azerbaijan

TURIN: European champions Portugal got their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign off to a winning start thanks to an Azerbaijan own goal in a tight 1-0 Group A victory in Turin on Wednesday.

Azeri captain Maksim Medvedev turned the ball into his own net on 36 minutes, but that was all Portugal could muster against their 108th-ranked opponents.

"We had some difficulties, some problems, it's undeniable," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos, after his 50th win in charge from 80 matches.

"In the second half, the team lacked inspiration and fluidity."

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score at his club side's Juventus Stadium -- with the game on neutral ground due to coronavirus travel restrictions -- remaining seven goals short of Iranian Ali Daei's all-time international scoring record of 109 goals.

Portugal struggled due to poor finishing, a dogged Azeri defence and a series of fine saves from visiting goalkeeper Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev.

"We haven't been playing together for quite a while," Santos added. "It's normal we need to warm up a bit more, but we've done what everyone expected us to do.

"We ended up winning, it's true with an own goal, but maybe we would have deserved to win with a higher score.

"I'm quite satisfied with the performance, even if there is room for improvement. Our future is quite promising.

"We want to get back on track now against opponents who will be attacking more than tonight."