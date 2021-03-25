ANL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.24%)
ASC 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
AVN 97.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.83%)
BOP 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.32%)
DGKC 126.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.36%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.99%)
HASCOL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.6%)
HUBC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.69%)
KAPCO 42.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.95%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
MLCF 47.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.2%)
PAEL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.33%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
POWER 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.71%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
PRL 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 166.55 Increased By ▲ 10.70 (6.87%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 55.27 (1.12%)
BR30 26,289 Increased By ▲ 498.24 (1.93%)
KSE100 45,951 Increased By ▲ 406.38 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,981 Increased By ▲ 180.65 (0.96%)

Hong Kong stocks begin on back foot

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 1.04 percent, or 290.06 points, to 27,628.08.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Thursday with another round of losses following a sell-off on Wall Street and with investors concerned about the suspension of the city's Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine rollout.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.04 percent, or 290.06 points, to 27,628.08.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.36 percent, or 11.99 points, to 3,355.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.57 percent, or 12.33 points, to 2,154.43.

