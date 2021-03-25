ANL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.24%)
ASC 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.55%)
ASL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 96.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.47%)
BOP 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.23%)
DGKC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.4%)
EPCL 55.08 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.67%)
FCCL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.18%)
HASCOL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.14%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.69%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.14%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
MLCF 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.33%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.92%)
PPL 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
PRL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
PTC 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TRG 166.97 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (7.14%)
UNITY 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 4,972 Increased By ▲ 57.61 (1.17%)
BR30 26,318 Increased By ▲ 527.19 (2.04%)
KSE100 45,967 Increased By ▲ 422.37 (0.93%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By ▲ 186.91 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greece to mark revolution bicentennial with pomp and parades

  • Among the foreign dignitaries attending are Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Britain's Prince Charles, with France represented by Defence Minister Florence Parly after President Emmanuel Macron pulled out over the pandemic.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

ATHENS: Greece will mark 200 years since the start of its independence war with the Ottoman Empire on Thursday, with parades and ceremonies attended by foreign dignitaries, though the pandemic forced officials to scale back events.

With celebrations planned all over Greece and among diaspora communities overseas, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday the "rebirth of Greece" was "a special moment for all Hellenism".

Greece fought for nearly a decade for its independence from an empire that extended through the Balkans and modern-day Turkey to North Africa, coming out victorious thanks to military intervention by Britain, France and Russia.

The three allies from the conflict are among the countries to have sent military hardware for Thursday's celebrations.

Parades of tanks, artillery and overflying jets will mark the occasion in the capital Athens, alongside mounted troops in traditional costumes from the 1821 conflict.

Among the foreign dignitaries attending are Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Britain's Prince Charles, with France represented by Defence Minister Florence Parly after President Emmanuel Macron pulled out over the pandemic.

"As the wellspring of Western civilisation, Greece's spirit runs through our societies and our democracies," Charles said at a dinner at the presidential mansion on Wednesday.

"Without her, our laws, our art, our way of life, would never have flourished as they have."

france Turkey Russia Britain Greece Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis North Africa Ottoman Empire

Greece to mark revolution bicentennial with pomp and parades

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters