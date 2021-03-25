Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

The annual Pakistan Day military parade which was postponed due to weather is currently underway in Islamabad.

On March 22, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that the parade held annually on March 23 is being postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather and rain. "The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will now be held on 25th March, 2021 as per program and timings already specified," ISPR said.

The Pakistan Day military parade is being held at Parade Ground near the Shakarparian hills in Islamabad on Thursday. The annual parade is being attended by civil and military leadership as well as foreign dignitaries. Due to the novel coronavirus, a limited number of spectators have been allowed to attend the parade.

The contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces will conduct march past whilst fighter jets will present aerobatic maneuvers.

There is a local holiday in Islamabad and Rawalpindi today in connection with the military parade. To facilitate the parade, Islamabad Traffic Police will restrict traffic on Islamabad Expressway from Khanna Bridge to zero point between 5:00 in the morning to 2:00 in the afternoon, Radio Pakistan reported.