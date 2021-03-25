Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the novel coronavirus has infected 3,946 people and claimed another 63 lives in the past 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, 38,858 people were tested for the virus, taking the total number of people tested to 9,934,373. So far, 640,988 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan. There are now 37,985 active coronavirus cases.

While the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 14,028. During the past 24 hours, 2,747 people also recovered from the virus. Since the coronavirus outbreak last year in Pakistan, 588,975 people have recovered from the virus.

For the past few weeks, Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, prompting the NCOC to impose more restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has warned the citizens that if they do not follow the coronavirus SOPs, then the government will impose strict guidelines.

Meanwhile, educational institutes in areas with a high coronavirus positivity rate, including Islamabad, will remain closed till April 11. However, Sindh announced that its schools will remain open as usual, with 50 percent student attendance allowed.