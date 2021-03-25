PNSC vessel provides assistance to stranded tugboat

KARACHI: The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) vessel MT Khairpur while en-route to UAE from Yanbu, KSA, received a mayday call from Tug Boat “MAHR”, stranded at sea for last 12 days on Monday, 22 March 2021 at about 1900 hrs.

The Master of MT Khairpur Capt. Inam Ellahi, promptly responded to the Distress Call and informed PNSC Head Office.

The PNSC management under the guidance of Ministry of Maritime Affairs directed the vessel to render all possible assistance to the stranded tug boat and proceed to her position with full dispatch.

MT Khairpur adjusted her course to arrive at the expected position of Tug Boat Mahr. Tug Boat was secured alongside for rendering all kind of assistance to the crewmembers. Tug Master Ali Muhammad informed that he took over Tug in Oman on 12 February 2021 along with other 5 crewmembers (all Pakistani Nationals) and left for Egypt on the next day.

Near Aden, their steering Motor burnt and they were operating rudder by chain blocks. When they arrived near Sudan Port their both engines broke down on 10th March 2021 and since then they were drifting. Tug Master and Chief Officer were not in good state of health due to severe stomach issues and body pain. Crew was not having drinking water, food and medicines to survive. They were just on the mercy of waves. Tug Master did not want to abandon the vessel as their 8 month salaries are still pending with the owner.

MT Khairpur provided them provision for one month, bottled drinking water and medicines. Fresh water for domestic use was also filled after cleaning the rusty storage tanks of tug boat. During the process, all concerned local and international authorities were kept posted.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021