Pakistan

PIA flights to Saidu Sharif from tomorrow

25 Mar 2021

KARACHI: In line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to promote Domestic Tourism, PIA is operating flights to Saidu Sharif from March 26.

PIA will initially operate two flights per week from Lahore and Islamabad to Saidu Sharif, the capital city of Swat. The flight routing will be Lahore-Islamabad-Saidu Sharif and return every Friday and Monday.

A meeting was held on Wednesday to review the final arrangements for the flight operations to Saidu Sharif. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik met with Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed. The Minister appreciated the efforts of PIA for resumption of flights and extended full support to PIA.

This is indeed a historic moment as flights are being resumed to Saidu Sharif after more than a decade, as the airport was closed due to the Law and Order Situation.

Passengers can now visit Saidu Sharif, the Capital City of Swat famous for tourist attractions like Mingora, Kalam Valley and Malam Jabba. The residents of Saidu Sharif and adjoining areas will now have air-link connection with not only other cities of Pakistan but International Destinations as well.

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik has instructed airline’s Marketing, Flight Services and Passenger Handling Divisions to provide best services to the Passengers of these flights as well as all other PIA flights. He expressed his confidence in PIA Marketing team and other departments to make this destination a success.

PIA is focusing to boost domestic tourism and is making efforts with private sector to jointly promote tourism in Pakistan. The airline recently signed a MoU with a leading Hotel Management Group for offering joint packages to Northern Areas. CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Mailk has requested the Private Sector Organizations and MNCs to come forward and support PIA in its efforts to increase Domestic Tourism in Pakistan.

The arrangements for the flight have been made under the supervision of Federal Minister for Communication. An Inaugural ceremony has been arranged on the resumption of flights to Saidu Sharif and will be attended by Chief Minister KPK, Mehmood Khan, Senior Government and Armed forces officials, passengers and residents of Swat Valley.—PR

PIA Murad Saeed Imran Khan PIA flights domestic tourism Marshal Arshad Malik

