Zardari, Fazl agree to resolve differences

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have agreed to resolve all differences together, it is learnt.

According to the sources, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman had a telephone conversation in which the two leaders discussed the political situation in Pakistan.

The sources said Fazl said all parties of the PDM should respect joint decisions.

The PDM chief reportedly said that according to a joint decision, the seat of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate belonged to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The sources said that Maulana hoped that the PPP would respect the joint decisions of the PDM.

They said that the two leaders agreed to resolve all issues together, and after the intervention of the PDM leadership, both parties stopped their workers and spokespersons from making opposing statements.

The sources said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) President Fazlur Rehman, Wednesday, also sent a message to Nawaz Sharif to school his children to abstain from doing immature politics.

Maulana in his message expressed disappointment over the PML-N and the PPP leaders for giving statements against each other.

The PDM head said it was decided that no one would issue any controversial statement before April 4th.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s recent statements were disappointing, he added.

He said that the PPP had sought time concerning the issue of long march and resignations, and the PDM was waiting for its response.

The decisions, which were taken in the PDM meeting should be followed, he stressed.

