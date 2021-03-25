3,301 fresh cases detected: 30 more die of Covid-19 across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has detected 3,301 coronavirus cases and 30 Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, following which the national tally of Covid-19 infections has reached 633,741, and death toll stands at 13,965.

The Covid-19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), here on Wednesday, said that over the past 24 hours, 957 people had recovered taking the national tally of recoveries to 586,228, which was 97.67 percent of the total infections.

Following the detection of 3,270 new cases, at present, there are 36,849 active cases in the country, of which 2,564 are in critical condition, admitted in various hospitals across the country.

Of the 30 people who died during the past 24 hours, eight were under treatment in hospitals and 22 of them died in their respective homes or quarantines centers, the NCOC said.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and the Punjab recorded the most coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours as 13 people died in the KPK and eight in the Punjab.

Sindh reported three deaths, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) over the past 24 hours reported four Covid-19 deaths, while the Azad Jammu and Kashmir, one death.

The ICT with 57 percent occupancy of ventilators is on top followed by Multan 52 percent, Lahore with 50 percent ventilator occupancy and Peshawar with 35 percent.

Gujrat with 96 percent occupancy of Oxygen beds is on top followed by Peshawar with 68 percent, the ICT with 47 percent, and Rawalpindi 37 percent. Around 364 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and Balochistan.

The health authorities conducted 38,282 tests across the country in the past 24 hours, of which 6,304 in Sindh, 17,933 in Punjab, 6,786 in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,226 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 684 in Balochistan, 279 in G-B, and 1,070 in the AJK.

Sindh with 263,664 Covid-19 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 202,743 cases, the KPK with 81,204 cases, the ICT with 53,136 cases, Balochistan with 19,374, the AJK with 11,946 cases, and the G-B with 4,976 cases.

About 13,965 deaths have been recorded in the country, since the outbreak of the contagion. Around 4,482 died in Sindh where three deaths occurred in hospital during past 24 hours.

At least 6,048 in Punjab had died with nine deaths occurred in past 24 hours. Eight of them in the hospital and one out of hospital. At least 2,238 in KP where 13 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 552 in ICT so far and four deaths in hospital during the past 24 hours, 203 in Balochistan, 103 in G-B, and a total of 339 in the AJK as one person succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Tuesday.

Punjab with 6,048 Covid-19 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 4,482, KPK with 2,238, ICT 552, AJK 339, Balochistan 203, and G-B with 103 deaths.

A total of 9,895,515 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 3,104 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

