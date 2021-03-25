ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam denies differences with Bilawal

Recorder Report 25 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has dispelled the impression of “conflict” within the PDM, saying “there are some common goals on which we are united but there are ups and downs in politics.”

“I have good relations with Bilawal; I am the daughter of Nawaz Sharif and I know how to maintain continuity in politics and relations,” she said while talking to media here on Wednesday.

When asked about reports of rift between the PML-N and the PPP, Maryam said there were ‘no conflicts’ but said “the PPP is a separate party and has its own strategy; we have our own strategy.”

About the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maryam said the 10-party-PDM would decide its strategy itself on how to move forward. “There is no interference of anyone else in this; decisions will be taken according to the expectations of the people,” she said.

Claiming that PM Imran Khan’s government is in trouble, Maryam said the NAB would not be allowed to save his sinking ship. “I am not an easy target now,” she said. “NAB cases against me were politically motivated and based on revenge. I have already said whatever revenge was to be taken has been taken.”

She said “now if Imran Khan’s government’s ship is sinking, NAB will not be given the opportunity to save it and do political engineering.” About the NAB’s security measures, she said it was perhaps for the first time in NAB’s dark history that its office was being declared a red zone. “This shows how much fear there is of an unarmed woman of Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB PPP Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PDM PML N Imran Khan

Maryam denies differences with Bilawal

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Most of BITs to be scrapped

Assets, deposits of IBI post robust growth in CY20

KE-arbitration agreement: Ministerial body decides to place case before ECC

Congress to grill US internet giants

Gilani’s petition turned down

Nawaz’s passport renewal plea rejected

TIP urges govt to ban vaccine import by private sector

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.