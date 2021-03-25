Maryam denies differences with Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has dispelled the impression of “conflict” within the PDM, saying “there are some common goals on which we are united but there are ups and downs in politics.”

“I have good relations with Bilawal; I am the daughter of Nawaz Sharif and I know how to maintain continuity in politics and relations,” she said while talking to media here on Wednesday.

When asked about reports of rift between the PML-N and the PPP, Maryam said there were ‘no conflicts’ but said “the PPP is a separate party and has its own strategy; we have our own strategy.”

About the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maryam said the 10-party-PDM would decide its strategy itself on how to move forward. “There is no interference of anyone else in this; decisions will be taken according to the expectations of the people,” she said.

Claiming that PM Imran Khan’s government is in trouble, Maryam said the NAB would not be allowed to save his sinking ship. “I am not an easy target now,” she said. “NAB cases against me were politically motivated and based on revenge. I have already said whatever revenge was to be taken has been taken.”

She said “now if Imran Khan’s government’s ship is sinking, NAB will not be given the opportunity to save it and do political engineering.” About the NAB’s security measures, she said it was perhaps for the first time in NAB’s dark history that its office was being declared a red zone. “This shows how much fear there is of an unarmed woman of Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

