Chief Collector of Customs (North) awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred Pakistan civil award (Hilal-i-Imtiaz) on Chief Collector of Customs (North) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah in recognition of his valuable services rendered for humanity.

He has been given this award on the occasion of Pakistan Day. Top government functionaries have lauded his humanitarian work and his professional contribution to revenue generation, and wished him well for his endeavors to provide relief and medical assistance to the ailing humanity.

He has already being conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the president of Pakistan.

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah joined the Civil Service, (Customs and Excise Group) in 1992. Besides being a competent officer, Dr Asif Jah has been daily taking out time after the office hours to provide medical treatment to the poor and needy patients who visit his charity hospital in Lahore. Dr Asif Jah has established healthcare clinics, schools, and mobile hospitals in all four provinces, which are providing free healthcare as well as educational facilities to the poor and needy. Last year, Dr Asif Jah, met a nearly fatal road accident on motorway and remained on ventilator. He miraculously recovered and today, he was conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz by the president at the Presidency for having justified his existence both as a Government Servant and a servant to Allah’s created being.

