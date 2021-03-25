ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chief Collector of Customs (North) awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz

Recorder Report 25 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred Pakistan civil award (Hilal-i-Imtiaz) on Chief Collector of Customs (North) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah in recognition of his valuable services rendered for humanity.

He has been given this award on the occasion of Pakistan Day. Top government functionaries have lauded his humanitarian work and his professional contribution to revenue generation, and wished him well for his endeavors to provide relief and medical assistance to the ailing humanity.

He has already being conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the president of Pakistan.

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah joined the Civil Service, (Customs and Excise Group) in 1992. Besides being a competent officer, Dr Asif Jah has been daily taking out time after the office hours to provide medical treatment to the poor and needy patients who visit his charity hospital in Lahore. Dr Asif Jah has established healthcare clinics, schools, and mobile hospitals in all four provinces, which are providing free healthcare as well as educational facilities to the poor and needy. Last year, Dr Asif Jah, met a nearly fatal road accident on motorway and remained on ventilator. He miraculously recovered and today, he was conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz by the president at the Presidency for having justified his existence both as a Government Servant and a servant to Allah’s created being.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Arif Alvi customs Asif Mahmood Jah Hilal e Imtiaz Pakistan Day healthcare clinics

Chief Collector of Customs (North) awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Most of BITs to be scrapped

Assets, deposits of IBI post robust growth in CY20

KE-arbitration agreement: Ministerial body decides to place case before ECC

Congress to grill US internet giants

Gilani’s petition turned down

Nawaz’s passport renewal plea rejected

TIP urges govt to ban vaccine import by private sector

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.