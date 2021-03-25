ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Amreli Steels celebrates Pakistan Day

25 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Amreli Steels, Pakistan’s largest selling brand of steel bars, celebrated Pakistan Resolution Day at Amreli Steels Circle near Dolmen Mall Clifton, Karachi by recreating Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s presidential address from 23rd March 1940.

The sketches of Quaid-e-Azam made from Amreli Steels rebars came to life through Projection Mapping Technology to deliver a truncated version of his original address. There was a lightshow and fireworks following the speech. The entire event was also streamed live on Amreli Steels’ official Facebook page.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Operating Officer of Amreli Steels Hadi Akberali said that “Amreli Steels has always resolved to strengthen the economy and society by producing the best quality steel, creating equal opportunities for over 1,300 people that are part of our team, and contributing to society in numerous ways. One of our contributions is this Amreli Steels Circle with the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam that has been made with steel bars. It is here to remind us of the values from which our great country was born–equality, tolerance, peace and progress. Our nation was born through sacrifice and our independence changed the map of the world. Now, it is only through economic progress that we can become one of the leading nations of the world.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Amreli Steels Pakistan Day Hadi Akberali economic progress

Amreli Steels celebrates Pakistan Day

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Most of BITs to be scrapped

Assets, deposits of IBI post robust growth in CY20

KE-arbitration agreement: Ministerial body decides to place case before ECC

Congress to grill US internet giants

Gilani’s petition turned down

Nawaz’s passport renewal plea rejected

TIP urges govt to ban vaccine import by private sector

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.