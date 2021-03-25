Sarmad Ali elected APNS president, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani SG

KARACHI: The annual meeting of the APNS General Council, held on March 24, 2021 at APNS House, Karachi, unanimously elected Sarmad Ali as President, Jamil Ather as Senior Vice President, Shahab Zuberi as Vice President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani as Secretary General, Mohsin Bilal as Joint Secretary and Owais Khushnood as Finance Secretary of the Society. Earlier, the General Council elected un-opposed the Executive Committee for 2021-22.

The AGM was held under the chairmanship of Hameed Haroon, President, at the lawns of the APNS House completely observing SOPs for Covid-19. The Council unanimously approved the report of the Executive Committee for the years 2019-2021 as well as the Annual Accounts of the Society for the years 2019 and 2020.

The General Council, attended by 146 members from across the country, formed an Election Commission headed by Shimaila Matri Dawood with Nasir Daad Baloch and Mumtaz Ali Phulpoto as members. The Election Commission conducted the election of the Executive Committee for the year 2021-22.

Following were elected un-opposed to the Executive Committee of the APNS for the year 2021-22 at the AGM held on March 24, 2021:

Karachi Daily Seats: Aghaz, Business Recorder, Deynat, Dawn, Jasarat, Jiddat

Lahore Daily Seats: Jang, Khabrain, Tijarat, Dunya, Abtak Pakistan

Rawalpindi/Islamabad Daily Seats: Ausaf, Sahafat

Balochistan Daily Seats: Awam Quetta, Mashriq Quetta

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Seats: Mashriq Peshawar, Wahdat Peshawar

Sindh (Excluding Karachi) Dailies: Kawish Hyderabad, Kaleem Sukkur

Punjab (excluding Lahore/ Rvvp/lbd): Aftab Multan, Paigham Faisalabad, Business Report, Faisalabad

General Seats (Metropolitan Dailies): Pakistan Observer Islamabad, City 42 Lahore.—PR

