ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Corona positivity rate jumps to 9.89pc in Punjab

Recorder Report 25 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has slightly increased from 9.51% to 9.89%, as out of 17,933 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 1774 fresh virus cases and 09 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 202,743 and death toll to 6046.

With the recovery of 44 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 178,942. On the other hand, as many as 957 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the total number of virus recoveries to 586,228 with the recovery rate of 92 percent. The provincial metropolis is in grip of virus.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 106489 cases and 2471 deaths, Rawalpindi 16630 cases and 957 deaths, Faisalabad 12058 cases and 580 deaths, Multan 10027 cases and 412 deaths, D G Khan 2399 cases and 66 deaths, Bahawalpur 4548 cases and 155 deaths, Gujranwala 5524 cases and 156 deaths, Gujrat 5599 cases and 92 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2871 cases and 144 deaths, Sialkot 4734 cases and 178 deaths and Sargodha reported 3870 cases and 158 deaths.

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, while addressing the participants of Dengue Case Management, asked the doctors, nurses and paramedics not to forget the challenge of dengue during the Corona pandemic and be fully prepared in this regard.

“Now the dengue season has started so all the health professionals must attend the training workshops to enhance their professional skills and keep their knowledge related to dengue updated,” he said.

Prof Dr Tahir Siddique while briefing the young doctors on the symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and precautions of dengue fever informed them that all the arrangements regarding dengue have been completed in LGH.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that advancement in medicine and science has provided various platforms to educate doctors on modern therapies. Physicians now have a duty to keep their medical knowledge up-to-date to meet the challenges of the day, especially young doctors, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 covid vaccine corona Corona positivity rate Third wave of pandemic

Corona positivity rate jumps to 9.89pc in Punjab

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Most of BITs to be scrapped

Assets, deposits of IBI post robust growth in CY20

KE-arbitration agreement: Ministerial body decides to place case before ECC

Congress to grill US internet giants

Gilani’s petition turned down

Nawaz’s passport renewal plea rejected

TIP urges govt to ban vaccine import by private sector

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.