USAID provides support to digitise records of DRAP

ISLAMABAD : The United States Mission to Pakistan, in cooperation with the Government of Pakistan, presented a new records management system to digitise more than four million records for the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), said a press release.

The system, developed by the US Agency for International Development (USAID)’s Global Health Supply Chain program, will create digital archives and barcode paper files, which are critical to accountable tracking of DRAP’s files.

The DRAP sought USAID’s support to digitise the records, and the USAID provided training to the DRAP staff on records management best practices.

“This digitised system that USAID and the Government of Pakistan have created modernises, streamlines, and harmonises data archives, which directly supports data accessibility and visibility,” said USAID Deputy Mission Director Michael Nehrbass.

“It will also ensure transparency of information and records management, which ultimately will help ensure access to quality-assured medicines and commodities in Pakistan.”—PR

