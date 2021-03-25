ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
Pakistan

Punjab governor welcomes Modi’s remarks

Recorder Report 25 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Welcoming Indiam PM Narendra Modi’s statement on cordial relations with Pakistan, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that Pak-India cordial relations and peace in the region cannot be established without resolution of the Kashmir issue.

“India should stop atrocities against Kashmiris and Indian Muslims forthwith and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions,” he said while addressing the symposium of Saylani Trust Punjab at Governor’s House Lahore and talking to the media.

PTI Senator Dr Zarka Taimoor, Selani Trust officials Bashir Farooqi, Yousaf Lakhani, Afzal Chandiyo, Political Secretary to Governor Punjab Mian Kashif Iqbal, Chairperson of Chief Minister Task Force Tanzeela Imran were present on the occasion.

The Governor told media on the occasion that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always advocated peace with India but India has furthered the war mongering which has jeopardized the peace of the region.

Replying to a question, he said that Narendra Modi’s desire to establish cordial relations with Pakistan is a victory of the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

But it remains to be seen how long Narendra Modi will stick to his word and if Modi is in favour of cordial relations with Pakistan, the ongoing atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian Muslims must be stopped immediately.

Addressing the event, the Governor commended Saylani Trust for its welfare activities and provision of free meals to the poor in Lahore and other cities.

