Uniform syllabus: Govt plans to enact law and bring ordinance: Zartaj

BAHAWALPUR: State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the government had planned to enact law and bring ordinance to introduce a uniform syllabus simultaneously for educational institutions including state-run, private and religious seminaries.

She said this while addressing a ceremony held at Auditorium of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) in connection with distribution of certificates and cheques of Pakistan Scottish Scholarship Scheme 2020-21. The scheme was funded by British Council which gave away scholarships to 71 female students of IUB.

Zartaj said Prime Minister Imran Khan had assigned the task to Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood to draft bill. The bill would be tabled in the parliament to enact law for a uniform educational syllabus which would be implemented and taught simultaneously in all state-run educational institutions, private including English and Urdu mediums and religious seminaries.

She further said the government had also planned to bring an ordinance for introducing uniform syllabus for all state-run and private educational institutions.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had vision of quality education for all. “Prime Minister Khan wants to end disparity in quality education being taught in the federating units,” she said adding after implementation of a uniform syllabus for all would remove disparity in quality education between Punjab and Balochistan.

She said there was no truth in rumors that scholarships for students of Balochistan getting education at Punjab-based universities including Islamia University Bahawalpur had been abolished or withdrawn. “Students from Balochistan will continue to avail government-funded scholarships to get education in Punjab universities,” she maintained.

She thanked the British Council for extending cooperation for giving scholarships to female students to get higher education.

She said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, thousands of students had been getting benefits from government-funded Ehsas Scholarship Programme.

She lamented that several parents did not allow their daughters to get education at college and university levels.

She said how we could get millennium goals of progress and prosperity when people put obstacles in girls’ education.