ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Mar 25, 2021
Pakistan

Over 11m Pakistanis went to Arab states since 1970: ILO report

APP 25 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Since 1971, more than 11 million Pakistanis have proceeded to Arab States (in particular the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries) for employment through official procedure, said a report of ILO (International Labour Organisation) 2020.

According to the report, labour migration was at their peak in 2015 and 2016 – as 946,571 and 839,353 workers proceeded to Saudi Arabia and UAE respectively. The largest destination country of Pakistani workers in 2019, was Saudi Arabia where 332,713 were sent; 211,216 proceeded to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman is hosting 28,391 Pakistani workers.

In total, 285,932 were skilled workers, whereas 249,075 and 64,876 were unskilled and semi-skilled workers respectively, who sent abroad. The migration of Pakistani workers is mostly towards the GCC countries of the Arab States.

Pakistanis working abroad are classified into four skill levels — high, middle, skilled and unskilled. In this classification, consideration is given to both the educational endowment and wage characteristics of each occupation.

The high level includes engineers, doctors, teachers, lecturers, accountants, managers and executives.

The middle level covers typists, clerks, supervisors, surveyors, nurses, and persons engaged in trade and business. Production related skilled occupations such as masons, electricians, drivers, machine operators, carpenters, mechanics and welders are classified in the skilled level.

The unskilled level includes both agricultural workers and non-agricultural labourers. Unclassified occupations, such as household work, are also included in the unskilled level.

