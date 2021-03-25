KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 281,838 tonnes of cargo comprising 200,443 tonnes of import cargo and 81,395 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 200,443 tonnes comprised of 89,417 tonnes of containerised cargo; 58,851 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo; 7,564 tonnes of bulk cargo; 8,537 tonnes of canola; 9,326 tonnes of soya been seed; 15,680 tonnes of wheat; and 11,068 tonnes of DAP.

The total export cargos of 81,395 tonnes comprised of 56,295 tonnes of containerised cargo 01 ton of bulk cargo; 23,899 tonnes of clinkers; and 1,200 tonnes of oil and liquid cargo.

A total of 7,324 containers were handled out of which 4,308 were of imports and 3,016 were of exports. 4,308 import containers comprised of 1,380 of 20s and 1,368 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 00 of 20s and 96 of 40s. Export containers 3,016 comprised of 403 of 20s and 631 of 40s.Export empty containers were of 405 of 20s and 473 of 40s.

There were 12 vessels namely Kota Naluri, Haren, Chemroad Sirus, Value Smile, Glen Canyon, M. T Quetta SC Brilliant, TS Singapore, AL Safat, Chesapeake Bay, CSL Sophie and Jasmin Express carrying containers tanker and general cargos are currently at the berths.

There were 12 ships namely Diyala, Cosco Rotterdam, Conti Courage, Haren, Unity, Ningbo Express, Kota Naluri, Chemroad Sirus, OEL Kedarnath, Lian Song Hu, SA Brilliantand Michalakis sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are two ships namely AL Safat and Chesapeake Bay expected to sail on 24-03 2021.

There are two ships namely Al Shaffiah and Menuett expected to arrive on Karachi Port on 24-3-2021

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 187,133 tonnes comprising 149,133 tonnes of import cargo and 38,011 tonnes of export cargo including 4,258 (2,394 TEUs imports and 1,230 TEUs export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 149,133 tonnes includes 45,486 tonnes of containerized cargo; 31,900 tonnes of coal; 17,608 tonnes of wheat; 29,583 tonnes of LNG, 21,282 tonnes of gas oil 1,619 tonnes of project cargo and 1,655 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 38,011 tonnes includes 35,416 tonnes of containerised cargo and 2,595 tonnes of bitumen.

There were six ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships Chemroad Aqua, Maria Glory and IIDC Diamond and another ship Medi Path carrying Phosphoric Acid, Mogas and coal are expected to take berths at EVTL, FOTCO, PQEPT, and MW-4 on Wednesday 24th March while another ship with containers Cope Male is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 25th March 2021.

