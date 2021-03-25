Markets
25 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2193.50 2205.00 9016.50 1949.00 16526.00 28015.00 2841.00 2300.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2193.50 2205.00 9016.50 1949.00 16526.00 28015.00 2841.00 2300.00
3-months Buyer 2209.50 2234.00 9013.00 1975.50 16584.00 26045.00 2855.00 2313.00
3-months Seller 2209.50 2234.00 9013.00 1975.50 16584.00 26045.00 2855.00 2313.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 24400.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 24400.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
