Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 24, 2021). ==================================== BR...
25 Mar 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 24, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,917.01
High: 4,919.82
Low: 4,879.33
Net Change: (+) 21.10
Volume ('000): 393,190
Value ('000): 24,960,413
Makt Cap 1,383,995,024,615
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,190.33
NET CH. (+) 33.56
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,784.46
NET CH. (+) 17.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,776.66
NET CH. (+) 32.22
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,157.72
NET CH. (-) 51.95
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,852.45
NET CH. (+) 164.12
------------------------------------
As on: 24-March-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
