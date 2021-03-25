KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 24, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,917.01 High: 4,919.82 Low: 4,879.33 Net Change: (+) 21.10 Volume ('000): 393,190 Value ('000): 24,960,413 Makt Cap 1,383,995,024,615 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,190.33 NET CH. (+) 33.56 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,784.46 NET CH. (+) 17.69 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,776.66 NET CH. (+) 32.22 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,157.72 NET CH. (-) 51.95 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,852.45 NET CH. (+) 164.12 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-March-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021